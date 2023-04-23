Blaine Perkins’ Family Gives Update After Wild Crash During Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega

The family of NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Blaine Perkins released a statement on his behalf Sunday after a scary wreck during the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway hospitalized him Saturday.

Perkins’ family said that he is in good spirits, though he will continue to be observed at a local hospital.

“Blaine is alert, in good spirits, and continues to be observed at a local hospital,” the statement read. “We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers. We will continue to provide updates as they are available.”

The accident occurred on Lap 47 on the backstretch and involved Perkins, Jade Buford and Dexter Stacey. Stacey’s No. 66 Chevy Camaro got loose going into Turn 2, swerving towards the apron and making contact with the inside retaining wall. Stacey’s car clipped Perkins’ No. 02 Our Motorsports Chevy, sending the car into the path of Buford’s No. 5 Big Machine Racing Camaro.

Perkins’ car flew into the air, flipping multiple times across the backstretch before coming to a halt. Perkins climbed out of the car under his own power and was transported to a local hospital. NASCAR brought out the red flag for 11 minutes and 55 seconds following the wreck.

A wild crash for Blaine Perkins. A huge hit for Dexter Stacey. Everyone is okay. Wow. https://t.co/Zf7MwyVQaz pic.twitter.com/qZ6K4hh4qo — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 22, 2023

“Just got free. Took the air from me and got sideways and just couldn’t cut it back and hit the inside wall. Wasn’t as bad as it looked [the contact]. I thought it was going to be a hard hit, too, but it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be.” Stacey said after exiting the infield care center, via NBC Sports.

Blaine Perkins, Daniel Hemric Flip During Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

Perkins wasn’t the only driver flip over during the race, as Daniel Hemric went from leading the pack to being evaluated by medical staff after being on the wrong end of a huge wreck at Talladega. Hemric was the race leader with three laps to go, when he got spun out in dramatic fashion.

Hemric tried blocking the No. 2 car driven by Sheldon Creed, and ran out of space. He proceeded to spin towards the inside of the track before his momentum carried him back into the race pack. He was hit a few more times before slamming into the wall, taking out a massive part of the field and ending up flipped over completely.

“I just got too far out it looks it. I was for sure late on the block there, should’ve committed,” Hemric said after the race. “Super big thanks to NASCAR, all the safety crew. That’s the first time I’ve ever been over I think aside from go-kart racing.”