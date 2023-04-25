Blaine Perkins issues statement after returning home from Talladega

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Blaine Perkins provided a health update via a statement Monday after a scary wreck during the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway hospitalized him Saturday.

Perkins revealed he’s been released from the hospital and is back home in North Carolina.

“I’m back home in North Carolina and recovering nicely,” Perkins wrote on Twitter. “I wanted to express my gratitude to everyone for their support. To my team at Our Motorsports, thank you for building safe race cars. To NASCAR and the AMR Safety Crew, thank you for being on it so quickly… The staff at UAB University Hospital, thank you for taking such good care of me and being so hospitable to my family during my stay.

“And most importantly, to the NASCAR fans, you are the greatest fans in the world. Your thoughts and prayers were very much appreciated! I can’t wait to be back behind the wheel of the No. 02 again soon!”

The accident occurred on Lap 47 on the backstretch and involved Perkins, Jade Buford and Dexter Stacey. Stacey’s No. 66 Chevy Camaro got loose going into Turn 2, swerving towards the apron and making contact with the inside retaining wall. Stacey’s car clipped Perkins’ No. 02 Our Motorsports Chevy, sending the car into the path of Buford’s No. 5 Big Machine Racing Camaro.

Blaine Perkins Avoids Serious Injury After Terrifying Crash at Talladega

Perkins’ car flew into the air, flipping multiple times across the backstretch before coming to a halt. Perkins climbed out of the car under his own power and was transported to a local hospital. NASCAR brought out the red flag for 11 minutes and 55 seconds following the wreck.

“Just got free. Took the air from me and got sideways and just couldn’t cut it back and hit the inside wall. Wasn’t as bad as it looked [the contact]. I thought it was going to be a hard hit, too, but it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be.” Stacey said after exiting the infield care center, via NBC Sports.

Perkins wasn’t the only driver flip over during the race, as Daniel Hemric went from leading the pack to being evaluated by medical staff after being on the wrong end of a huge wreck at Talladega. Hemric was the race leader with three laps to go, when he got spun out in dramatic fashion.

Hemric tried blocking the No. 2 car driven by Sheldon Creed, and ran out of space. He proceeded to spin towards the inside of the track before his momentum carried him back into the race pack. He was hit a few more times before slamming into the wall, taking out a massive part of the field and ending up flipped over completely.