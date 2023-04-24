The NASCAR world received a positive update on driver Blaine Perkins on Sunday evening. He’s been discharged from the hospital after a frightening wreck during the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega on Saturday.

Perkins’ car flipped multiple times during Stage 2 of the race and the driver was transported to the hospital. After the family released an update earlier in the day, NASCAR confirmed the driver’s discharge from the hospital.

“UPDATE: Blaine Perkins has been discharged from the hospital,” NASCAR tweeted.

Perkins is a driver in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series.

“Blaine is alert, in good spirits, and continues to be observed at a local hospital,” the Perkins’ family’s statement said earlier Sunday. “We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers. We will continue to provide updates as they are available.”