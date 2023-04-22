It didn’t take long into Stage 2 for a wreck to happen and collect some cars along the way. Blaine Perkins flipped multiple times during the NASCAR Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. With Perkins coming around, a few other cars were collected in the aftermath, but the focus and concern were on the No. 02 driver.

The second stage was doing along and that’s when the driving turned a little rough. Parker Retzlaff got into a wreck that took Anthony Alfredo out of the race. Getting three and four wide at Talladega is a skill and an art. Some drivers just lose it during these tense moments.

The first wreck included Alfredo and Parker Chase. Alfredo qualified really well in his RTIC No. 78 Chevy. He started the race P6 and even led laps during the first stage. Things just didn’t work out for the driver as his day in the Ag-Pro ended early after the unfortunate incident.

Then just as green flag racing was getting going again, this violent Ag-Pro 300 wreck happened.

A red flag was called as Perkins and Dexter Stacey were a little slow to get out of their cars. It is amazing that Perkins was able to walk out of his car and get to the officials the way he did. That was one of the most violent wrecks NASCAR has had in recent memory.

Ag-Pro 300 Goes Under Red Flag Following Wreck

After that Ollie’s No. 2 got airborne it was clear this was serious. You just don’t see cars flip like that as much, even if it is Talladega. The Retzlaff wreck beforehand might have been a bit of a warning. The 31 driver was lucky enough to keep his tires on the track.

With the red flag coming out, drivers came to a stop on the track and waited for officials to clear up debris and take care of the drivers involved. Making sure that everyone is safe and the track is clear of debris is the most important thing.

With both drivers involved in the wreck getting out of the car on their own power, it looks like this has a happy ending. Or at least not an ending as bad as it could have been.