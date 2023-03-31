Singer-songwriter Blanco Brown was born and raised a racing fan. It’s no wonder why he is so passionate about NASCAR and motorsports. When you grow up in the south, working on cars in the driveway and watching races on TV, that passion runs deep. He shared his thoughts with Trackhouse Racing.

While he had a bizarre ending to the National Anthem ahead of the Cup Series race in Atlanta, Blanco Brown loves music and racing. Trackhouse Racing has a new media project out that talks with interesting people in and around the sport. This week it was Blanco.

As he chatted with Ty Norris of Trackhouse Racing, the artist talked about his early memories. He was growing up with those little electric race cars. He grew up around cars and motorsports. Once the rumble of that engine gets in your soul, you can’t take it out.

“I mean, we used to put the little cars on the track and hit the button and see which was the fastest,” the singer said about his early racing memories.

“I mean that’s a lifestyle man. Growing up around cars and hearing the engines roaring, the RPMs, the stalls, the cams, the throttle. Ain’t nothing like it man. It’s just good ole fun. It’s an adrenaline rush and I love when I can feel, you know, the G hurts in my soul.”

You can check out the rest of the Trackhouse Racing interview where Blanco Brown talks about music, his motorcycle accident last year, and more.

From Atlanta, Blanco Brown has a local track that he can count on. I’m sure that we’re going to see him out at more races in the future, especially if Trackhouse Racing is involved. As long as that Atlanta date is on the calendar, Blanco Brown is going to be there.

Does Trackhouse Racing Have a Problem?

Back to this week’s race in Richmond, does Trackhouse Racing have a problem? Last week after the COTA finish, Daniel Suárez blamed his teammate Ross Chastain for ruining a top-5 finish for him. Instead, he was P27 on the day.

Suárez drove up to Chastain, bumped him at the entry to pit road, and then went after Alex Bowman who he thought was to blame originally. He hit Bowman’s car with officials on pit road. As a result, he was fined $50,000 but suffered no points penalty.

So, it sounds like there is an issue here. While we have seen Chastain and Suárez perform well together, race well together, all it takes is one moment. That’s when a driver can lose trust in another and not want to work together. Of course, as teammates, they will have to overcome any hard feelings they may or may not have.

Trackhouse Racing has done well this season. Pretty much starting up where they left off in 2022. We will see if there is more to this teammate drama than meets the eye or if it will be brushed aside.