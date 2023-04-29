Bobby Labonte named to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers List

The list continues to go. Now Bobby Labonte is among NASCAR‘s 75 Greatest Drivers. He joins his brother, Terry, on the list of legends. With a few other drivers being named to the list, it felt like Bobby was going to be added, but you just never know for sure. His brother was able to help tell him the news.

With so many NASCAR legends in and around the Fox Sports crew, who knows who is next to be added to the list? NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers list has a lot of family members. Family ties run deep in motorsports, stock car racing in particular.

After winning 21 Cup Series races, 10 in the Xfinity Series, the 2000 Cup Series championship, the 1991 Xfinity Series championship – Bobby Labonte is a clear choice for this list.

The 2000 NASCAR Cup Series champion adds another incredible achievement to his resume!



Welcome to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers list, @Bobby_Labonte! #NASCAR75 pic.twitter.com/P2cGs4fvId — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 28, 2023

After the announcement was made on Twitter, Labonte responded with excitement.

“WOW so honored,” he said. “Very humbled. Grateful to NASCAR and all the fans.”

729 career Cup Series races and a lot of great memories in between. Bobby Labonte isn’t just a great driver, he’s a fan favorite that is still a talented driver. He is the oldest winner of a Superstar Racing Experience race at 58 years old. So, don’t count Labonte out when he decides to step behind the wheel.

Terry helps surprise Bobby Labonte

On the list of his accomplishments, Bobby boasts a Coca-Cola 600 victory as well as a win at the Brickyard 400 and Southern 500. He’s won some crown jewel races, a championship, and is a member of the Hall of Fame. However, this is arguably a cooler achievement.

The best part was that fact Terry Labonte got a chance to be part of the special moment. Having his younger brother join him on the list of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers has to be an amazing moment.

It didn’t even seem that Bobby understood what was happening at first. In fact, it sounded like he thought they were going to honor someone else with a 75-list spot. Now, he’s among NASCAR’s best for the rest of time.

Terry Labonte joins NASCAR #RaceHub to surprise his brother.@Bobby_Labonte is among the list of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers! pic.twitter.com/BCUliYXz7c — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 29, 2023

No one gets into a sport or hobby thinking they are going to be one of the greatest to ever do it. When the Labontes were racing go-karts and moving up to full-size cars, they didn’t think of Winston Cup championships. They just wanted to drive.

They just so happened to be pretty dan g good at what they did. Bobby Labonte, one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.