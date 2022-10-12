Brad Keselowski Could Tie Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR Record at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

When the NASCAR Cup Series field lines up on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Brad Keselowski will have a chance to tie a Jimmie Johnson record. It isn’t every week that drivers get a chance to make history. There have been some great races in Las Vegas. Are we in store for another?

Look, it hasn’t been the best season for Brad Keselowski. However, the Fords as a whole have come on strong in the playoffs compared to their regular season performances. And, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing has a win from Chris Buescher. Keselowski was the pole winner at Texas!

If Keselowski and his team are able to put a fast car out there on Sunday, he can tie Jimmie Johnson’s wins record at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In the Cup Series, Johnson has the most career wins at this venue with four. Keselowski is the only current driver with three wins at Vegas. His last came in 2018.

Brad Keselowski’s History at Las Vegas

Of course, this rack has been good for a lot of drivers. When you think of Vegas you have to think of the Busch brothers. It is a shame we won’t see Kurt Busch out there but Kyle might have something to say about things at his home track. Kevin Harvick is a driver that has more starts and more laps led than any other driver ever at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

But if all goes well for Brad Keselowski and his team, then he could find himself with four wins and his name right up there with Johnson’s. Let’s not forget the battle those two had in the 2012 season for the championship. Any time you can compete with or do something the seven-time champ has done – that’s major.

Since 2022 hasn’t been great for Brad Keselowski, let’s look back before this season. Since 2013, Keselowski has only finished outside of the top seven at Las Vegas twice. Earlier this year when he spun out and finished P24 and back in 2020 when he crossed the line P13. He has also won the pole here on two occasions.

Give Brad Keselowski a fast car and some solid pit stops and anything could happen. Let’s see if he’s got what it takes to snag his fourth win and place his name next to one of the GOATs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.