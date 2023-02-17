Brad Keselowski Describes ‘Days of Thunder’ Moment During Duel at Daytona Wreck

Last night, Brad Keselowski just barely made it out clean as Kyle Busch wrecked from the front of Duel 2 at Daytona. NASCAR racing at Daytona can get intense. Busch was spun out from the front and managed to collect a handful of other drivers with him. The No. 6 stayed out of the mess.

In 2022, Brad Keselowski couldn’t catch a break. So far this year, Keselowski is having some good luck. There are times when you can drive your way out of trouble. With what your spotter tells you and what you can see and feel, drivers get through it.

Brad admitted that “I think I closed my eyes.” He doesn’t know how he did it, but he’s grateful that Denny Hamlin lifted and didn’t just plow forward.

Days of thunder moment last night. Props to @dennyhamlin for lifting and not driving through me. https://t.co/bnUzutpzJk — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) February 17, 2023

“Overall, just a crazy Duel, Josh. You know it seems that every year you come down to Daytona you have one Duel that’s kinda calm, kinda just normal, laid back, and one Duel that’s you know, everybody gets a little crazy. It’s a little crazy Duel.

“So I was glad to survive it. I don’t know how I missed the 8 car when I wreck. I think I closed my eyes.”

Brad Keselowski is just glad that he doesn’t have to go to his backup car like Kyle Busch.

Brad Keselowski Survives, Other Drivers Caught Up in Wreck

So, the No. 6 was able to get out of the way somehow. Thanks to Hamlin for lifting when he should have, there was one less car involved at the very least. Daniel Suárez said he was being pushed hard by Kyle Larson, and before you know it, Busch is in the wall.

However, this was a major move not just for Brad Keselowski, but for Conor Daly. Daly was not on the lead lap, and was fighting what was essentially a broken car. It looked like he was going to miss out on the Daytona 500 for sure.

The Busch wreck managed to not only take out Austin Hill, but also Travis Pastrana. With his car making laps, Daly just had to get around the track to qualify. So, he did just that.

Daly is going to hope for a much better setup in his car on Sunday, but like Brad Keselowski, he can’t really complain after last night.