Brad Keselowski Doesn’t Understand Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Pit Crew Drama

Earlier this week, Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing team took back the pit crew they leased to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in favor of Chris Buescher. For anyone confused, RFK leases crew members to JTG Daugherty Racing. This week, they wanted their talent back.

At Martinsville, Stenhouse Jr.’s crew was the best all day. Given that he has a win this year and Buescher does not, it feels like a no-brainer for RFK. However, it is a big bummer for JTG and Stenhouse.

Brad Keselowski wasn’t positive about why the story created so much drama. According to him, they make changes all the time and it shouldn’t be that big of a problem that they are doing it now. Stenhouse was clearly not happy with the situation earlier this week and this weekend.

Brad Keselowski said he isn’t sure why it is such a story about the 17-47 crew swap since they made a change to the 47 team prior to the season and replaced the fueler before Martinsville. pic.twitter.com/zHGKbFuFbK — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 22, 2023

Now, I think most drivers would be upset about having their crew taken in between races. Stenhouse deserves to be a little upset and Keselowski has every right to take his crew back. It does seem a little silly for Keselowski to deflect. Of course it caused controversy, why wouldn’t it?

On its face, it just sounds like a big team taking advantage of a small team that has gotten the better of them.

Brad Keselowski and Ricky Stenhouse Don’t Meet Eye to Eye

If you compare Brad Keselowski’s words with those of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. it is clear they don’t see eye-to-eye. JTG Daugherty is trying to have their best season ever on the back of the Daytona 500 win. This is not going to help.

“Unfortunately that is accurate,” Stenhouse said earlier this week. “When you’re a team that is a customer of somebody else’s I get that things like that happen. For us we were basically told we had our pit crew, our pit crew was ours and we would have them for the year. And then our guys performed the best on pit road last week and they called and said ‘hey we’re going to change them, we’re taking them.’”

So, Talladega will be interesting. The 47 will be wanting to beat the 17 even more than usual. After winning Daytona, why can’t Stenhouse Jr. shock the world and likely Brad Keselowski, by wining with a brand new pit crew?