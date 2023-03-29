Brad Keselowski had a fantastic run at Atlanta Motor Speedway last weekend. However, all anyone wants to talk about is his run-in with Denny Hamlin afterwards.

No, we’re not talking about a run-in on the track. Keselowski and Hamlin shared an awkward bathroom moment following the former’s second-place finish at the track.

“We’re really interested in that,” laughed Keselowski, asked about the incident before this weekend’s race at COTA. “You know what I thought was really creepy, was that there was a camera man who followed me.”

Evidently, Keselowski had business to take care of. He didn’t want to talk to anyone after the race, he just wanted to hit the bathroom.

For whatever reason, the 39-year-old didn’t think to lock the door behind him and that’s when Denny Hamlin comes into the picture. He opened the door to find his peer doing his business, and immediately shielded his eyes.

Of course it was all caught on camera, so Keselowski had some explaining to do. It’s as simple as nature decided to call at an inopportune time.

Keselowski: ‘It was one of those great moments in your life.’

“Before the start of the race, it was really cold in Atlanta,” explained Keselowski. “When it’s really cold, sometimes you’ve got to go. I went to find a bathroom, there was no bathroom by my car. I go, ‘Welp, I guess it is what it is.’ I get halfway through the race, and my car has a switch in it that blows in air that’s not really cold, but it’s been cleaned. My team has wired that same switch in with a fan that blows on your back. It was already pretty cold. With a fan blowing on your back when you’ve already got to go, it was really uncomfortable, let’s just put it that way. I had to go, I was cold. With like 50 to 100 laps to go, I was like, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to make it. I don’t know how I’m going to make it, but I’m not peeing myself.’ I was committed to not doing that.

“As soon as the race was over, the adrenaline’s gone and I was like, ‘I’ve got to go and I’ve got to go right now.’ So I got out of my car, and like you said, I didn’t even take the helmet off. As soon as I got out of my car, I saw a bathroom, and I went. So what happened after that, I have no idea. But it was one of those great moments in your life.”

At least Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin can laugh about it now. It was truly a hilarious moment, and we can bet Keselowski will be triple-checking if he locked the bathroom door from now on.