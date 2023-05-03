Brad Keselowski named to NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers list

Brad Keselowski, one of the best Cup Series drivers of his generation, was named Tuesday to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers list.

A leader. A winner. A champion.



Congratulations to @keselowski on being named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers! #NASCAR75 pic.twitter.com/H0tZQGzbJJ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 2, 2023

Keselowski is the latest addition to the list after Martin Truex Jr. made the list earlier in the day. The 39-year-old is a 35-time winner in the Cup Series. He captured his first and only championship to date in 2012. In addition, Keselowski won the Xfinity Series championship in 2010. Six of his Cup Series victories have come at Talladega. He has also picked up victories in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway and the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Keselowski’s championship triumph came in just his third full-time season in the Cup Series, a season in which he took the checkered flag five times. He’s finished in the top-10 of the final points standings in 9-of-13 seasons. Keselowksi partnered with Jack Roush ahead of the 2022 season to form Roush Fenway Keselowski, also known as RFK Racing. He drives the No. 6 Ford Mustang and is teammates with Chris Buescher.

Brad Keselowksi enjoying bounce back season in NASCAR Cup Series

Keselowksi has regained his form after a down season in 2022, in which he finished 24th in the points standings. He sits ninth in the points standings with five top 10s and two top 5s, including a second-place finish in the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Keselowksi finished eighth in Monday’s Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.

“We had a good recovery,” Keselowski said after the race, via Motorsport. “Had top-five in the first stage, had a pit road issue, and we recovered from that. Solid top-10 day – drove back through. We’re not far off here. Just looking for a little more, and I felt like we were pretty close. Excited about that, proud of our day – especially Chris running well. Just a strong showing.

“It was just a big day for us. We’re just grinding. The whole company is just grinding and committed to taking us to the next level to get both these cars in the playoffs.”