The RFK driver-owner has been good all day. However, Brad Keselowski’s pit crew made a huge mistake on pit road. Between Stage 1 and 2, Keselowski went to pit and his crew couldn’t control a tire. It rolled right in front of the No. 6 Ford Mustang! NASCAR didn’t like it.

Brad Keselowski needs a win. He has a car capable of winning at Dover today. If he keeps making mistakes like he did on pit road, though, he’s going to be waiting at least another week.

Pit crews can make or break a race. Everyone knows that. This was a situation that Keselowski couldn’t even see. He had no idea he ran over this tire and just avoided doing some serious damage to his car.

His crew couldn’t stand watching it.

Just when they noticed it, it was too late. What is so funny about the situation is that the ire rolled behind the pit wall and to the garage area. So, really, it put itself up. NASCAR still made Keselowski serve his pass-through penalty.

Brad Keselowski has had a top-5 car all day. He has to avoid mistakes or he isn’t going to have anything to show for it. With strong cars like William Byron and Ryan Blaney having good days, it will be hard to get back in the lead pack and compete for a win.

Brad Keselowski goes to the rear at Dover

The Monster Mile has been eating drivers up and spitting them out all day today. Seriously, it has not been easy going for any of these drivers. While the tires didn’t get chewed up like many thought they would, there was enough to cause issues for some.

Early in the race, Daniel Suárez, Ty Dillon, and Noah Gragson all wrecked out of the race. Then, Ross Chastain caused issues by wrecking Brennan Poole as well as Kyle Larson just 80 laps into the race.

With 400 laps total, there is a lot of time to work and get back to the front for some drivers. Brad Keselowski will need a caution or two to help him out and put him back in contention. His teammate and driver Chris Buescher has also been a top-10 car all afternoon.

Lots of opportunity for RFK Racing if they can take advantage of the right moments.