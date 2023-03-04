Brad Keselowski’s Brother to Fill in as Spotter For Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas

With spotter TJ Majors falling ill, Brad Keselowski is turning to his brother to guide him during the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas. This is going to be a family affair. RFK Racing is going to have another Keselowski on board for Sunday’s NASCAR race in the desert.

Most NASCAR fans will recognize Brian Keselowski from all of his time around his brother Brad. That also includes qualifying for the Daytona 500 in his family’s own K-Automotive Motorsports entry in 2011. It was a special moment for the longtime racing family.

Now, Brian, who has spent time as a crew chief and spotter, will help his brother in a big way. TJ Majors is a respected spotter, and it will be hard to fill his shoes. But at least Brad will be familiar with the guy in the tower.

Guess the cats out the bag. I will be filling in for TJ Majors for tomorrows race. Really appreciate the opportunity to work with some good teams. Maybe it will open some doors in the future but in the meantime happy to help a friend and my brother at the same time. — Brian Keselowski (@KeselowskiBrian) March 4, 2023

Now, I don’t know about y’all, but this makes me think that we could see a special race from Keselowski. It seems that Brian has a knack for shocking folks in the racing world. Could he shock folks and spot his brother to a win in Las Vegas? Wilder things have happened in NASCAR.

Brad Keselowski had a rough season last year. This year, it seems that the RFK crew and most of the Fords are having a great start. This is a big year not just for the driver, but his organization as well. A win would go a long way to change the confidence for RFK moving forward.

Brad Keselowski Hoping Brother Can Help

Of course, Brian wouldn’t be doing it if his brother didn’t believe in him. But it will be a tricky situation to get used to the calls and things that Brad is used to. That No. 6 car looks great this weekend and they are hoping to drive as fast as they look.

So far, it has been a good weekend. Brad qualified P7 for the Pennzoil 400 and had a fast lap of 29.333 seconds. The 2012 Cup Series champion didn’t get a single win in 2022. Las Vegas could be the moment that changes that and puts him back into the win column.

If you’re a fan that listens to the radio chatter, I think the No. 6 car is going to be very interesting to listen in on. Hearing how these brothers work together could be very cool and give an insight into a racing family that you don’t always get.

So, how does Brian and Brad Keselowski sound to you, Outsiders? Can they get the job done in Vegas?