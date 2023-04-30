Braun Strowman disappointed he won’t ride in pace car after Wurth 400 at Dover postponed to Monday

The one thing we were robbed of with a Monday start at Dover is seeing Braun Strowman squeezed into the pace car ahead of the Wurth 400. When the WWE and NASCAR come together, fans love it. There’s a ton of crossover appeal, but Strowman has a flight to catch.

Not only does Braun Strowman have to be on Monday Night Raw tomorrow, it is a show he can’t miss. The draft. This is one of the newer things that WWE has done, in case you haven’t watched in the last decade or so. It is a good way to shake up the rosters among the Smackdown and Raw brands.

“I’m feeling good, I wish I could have flown in with a little bit better weather,” Strowman said to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. “I’m sorry Dover. Unfortunately, we are at the mercy of Mother Nature today and she decided to let it precipitate. So hopefully get it cleared out get the race going tomorrow. Unfortunately, I head back to Dallas though so I won’t be here but stay tuned, Monday Night Raw, on the USA Network for the draft. Who knows where Braun Strowman’s going but you’ll find out very soon.”

WWE star Braun Strowman was supposed to drive the pace car today. He won’t get to stay for the race Monday at Dover, but gives an update on how he is feeling and the support of the fans. pic.twitter.com/n1dZ1ZLUTE — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 30, 2023

I don’t care who you are, when you see a giant human being like Braun Strowman, it is just fun! People love to see large dudes and it is even better when you put them in a small car and drive them around a NASCAR track.

Fans will miss out on Strowman. At least there is still a NASCAR race to look forward to, though. Attendance is going to be down with it being a Monday, but the race should be interesting at least.

Braun Strowman missing out on Monster Mile

The Monster Among Men is going to miss out on the Monster Mile at Dover. It really is a shame. Braun Strowman is likely the only man alive that could face off with Miles the Monster and live to tell the tale.

Instead, we will have a race without the WWE Superstar. These drivers were hoping to have some rubber on the track from the Xfinity and ARCA races that went down on Saturday. Another full day of rain on Sunday will make sure that the track is completely green.

During Cup Series practice, we saw how the concrete of Dover destroyed the tires on the green track. Cars were cording their tires within 10 laps and weren’t really pushing it too hard, either.

With cars spinning out during that session, I can only imagine what will happen on Monday with a fresh track.