Brenden ‘Butterbean’ Queen gives hilarious interview after winning CARS Tour race at North Wilkesboro

There are few drivers out there quite like Brenden “Butterbean” Queen. Especially after he wins a big race like he did last night. Butterbean is a beloved figure in the late model circuit. He drives in Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s CARS Tour, partly owned by Kevin Harvick as well. He had to race against some NASCAR talent, too.

With all of the sponsorship stuff that goes into NASCAR, you don’t always get the biggest and best personalities. That is so much different in late models. Besides, who doesn’t want to be associated with Butterbean Queen? Every time you watch him talk racing, it is a true joy.

After winning the CARS Tour Window World 125 at North Wilkesboro, the driver was beside himself. The Virginia driver lives and breathes racing.

“I think, that’s for everybody else to decide,” Butterbean said to FloRacing when asked what this means for his career. “For me, I know it’s a huge, huge milestone. It’s something I can live with and tell my kids one day. But I hope this is the type of event to put me on the map to give me an opportunity because I can tell you any team owners out there I will give you 200% every lap and we’ll get stuff like this [win] done.”

Before the interview ended, Butterbean Queen said he was gonna head to Waffle House for dinner. That’s a race car driver!

𝘽𝙐𝙏𝙏𝙀𝙍𝘽𝙀𝘼𝙉 𝙂𝙊𝙉𝙀 𝙒𝙄𝙇𝘿 𝘼𝙏 𝙒𝙄𝙇𝙆𝙀𝙎𝘽𝙊𝙍𝙊

An excited @03Butterbean Brenden Queen reacts after claiming the biggest win of his life with the @CARSTour at @NWBSpeedway. pic.twitter.com/51TvJYRzTT — FloRacing (@FloRacing) May 18, 2023

This race included Daniel Suárez, Dale Jr. Kevin Harvick, Chase Briscoe, Brad Keselowski, Ross Chastain, Tyler Ankrum, and Layne Riggs. All of those drivers are either former or current NASCAR national series drivers. Huge win for Butterbean Queen.

Butterbean Queen follows through on dinner promise

After the race, Butterbean Queen made sure that he took his “Waffle House Queen” to the one place you go after a midnight race win. With his new trophy in his possession, and his Hoosier neck brace still on, Butterbean went and got him all the chocolate milk he could handle.

This new trend of athletes going to Waffle House after various major wins is great. But when a guy like Butterbean does it, you know it’s real. North Wilkesboro Speedway is already changing lives again as it makes its triumphant return.

Nothing like taking the big check into Waffle House.

How much @WaffleHouse chocolate milk you think will fit in this trophy? pic.twitter.com/j9JMfzgBnl — Brenden Queen (@03Butterbean) May 18, 2023

Between Butterbean Queen winning the CARS Tour and Bubba Pollard showing off against some top-tier Cup Series talent – it was a day for the little guys out there. So, how about getting these guys into an Xfinity ride already?

I really hope this isn’t the last we hear of Butterbean. With a passion like his, he could really become a fan-favorite driver no matter what he drives.