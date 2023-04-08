Bristol Dirt Rewind: Kyle Busch Steals the Show From Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe

The NASCAR Cup Series is returning to Bristol for the Food City Dirt Race. Kyle Busch stole the show last year, could he do it again? While Rowdy has called drivers out for “backing into” wins, he gladly backed into his only win of the 2022 season last year at Bristol.

Last season’s version of this race was welcomed with mixed reactions. Fans seem to enjoy this dirt race, but drivers would rather just drive Bristol. The track is historic and legendary enough that they don’t feel you need a gimmick like this for the race.

Still, racing on dirt is something that is fun to watch. Stock car racing began on dirt and evolved from there. Paying homage to that history isn’t a bad idea.

In 2022, Kyle Busch came out of nowhere when Chase Briscoe drove too aggressively into Tyler Reddick, spinning both of them out on the final lap. Busch was there to pick up the pieces and bowed as the boos rained down from the stands. Reddick almost saved it.

Now that Kyle Busch is in the No. 8 and Tyler Reddick is with 23XI and Toyota, things have changed but also stayed the same. Is Busch going to be able to drive that 8 car for RCR like Reddick did? He almost caught him at COTA. Maybe he’ll get Reddick fair and square this time around.

Kyle Busch Making 650th Career Start

No matter what the result of the race is on Sunday, Kyle Busch is still going to notch his name in the record books. Busch is making his 650th career start in the Cup Series. He is just the 27th driver to ever reach that mark.

The Bristol Dirt Rae will give Busch a chance to do something only the King, Richard Petty has done — win on your 650th start. Only one man has done it and to no one’s surprise, it was Petty. Rowdy might have something to say about that if he’s able to repeat this weekend.

The start puts into perspective just how long Kyle Busch has been in the Cup Series. It also goes to show his consistency and dedication. Even with the leg injury that took him out of some races a few years ago, he’s still notching races. Oh, and he’s still winning races, too.

Can Rowdy get it done on the dirt again this year?