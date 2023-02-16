Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing Congratulate Travis Pastrana on Qualifying For Daytona 500

23XI Racing entered Daytona 500 qualifying with three teams and all three will start. Bubba Wallace was very happy for Travis Pastrana. Three cars and three entries. Plus, a star like Pastrana making the big race is major. The entire team looked excited for the part-time team.

For Pastrana, this is a dream come true. This isn’t something he came into wanting to half-ass and do it just to do it. When the action sports star puts his mind to something, he plans on competing at a high level.

Bubba Wallace tweeted out a video embracing Pastrana. The caption, “My guy [Travis Pastrana]! Hyped for you. Welcome to the show…” Nothing but joy for these two drivers.

My guy @TravisPastrana! Hyped for you. Welcome to the show… pic.twitter.com/i7vmcGz0Pa — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) February 16, 2023

When Travis got out of his car, he asked if Jimmie Johnson had also qualified – he did. HE climbed out of the Toyota Camry shouting “Hot diggity dog!”

It didn’t hurt that Pastrana was able to qualify faster than his new boss and team owner, Denny Hamlin. The No. 67 threw down a 50.208 lap compared to Hamlin’s 50.236-second lap.

Hamlin is still plenty happy for his team, both Bubba Wallace and Pastrana.

“He’s gonna live his dream this Sunday. Congrats,” Hamlin said. Pastrana was very thankful for Hamlin bringing him on board, you can tell how special this moment really is.

Bubba Wallace Fastest Toyota Time in Qualifying

So, the 23XI Racing team did well. They managed to get their three cars into the Daytona 500. Something that was not a guarantee. Pastrana had to go against some really strong drivers, including Zane Smith the 2022 Truck Series champion.

However, the Toyotas as a whole did not have a great day. Bubba Wallace was the top driver in the manufacturer group. He just missed out on a top-10 spot in qualifying, edged out by Harrison Burton.

However, Bubba Wallace won’t be too down on himself. It doesn’t matter where you start the Great American Race, it matters where you finish. Especially if that is ahead of everyone else.

Just last season Wallace was second in this race. He’s proven that he has a knack for racing these superspeedways. Let’s see if his team can put together a strong Sunday. If Bubba and his team leave the little mistakes in 2022, they should be just fine.

Alex Bowman will sit on the pole to start the Daytona 500.