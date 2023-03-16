For the third year in a row, 23XI Racing will help young students get into the NASCAR and sports world. Bubba Wallace helped announce it. The SPEED Institute tuition program will give $5,000 to 23 students. Two of those students will be given a chance to intern with 23XI and get a headstart on a career in stock car racing.

Together with Dr. Pepper, the tuition program is back! Bubba Wallace is “proud” to be part of this program and this team. He has been a major player in bringing programs like this to NASCAR. Hopefully, we will be seeing the impact of these programs in just a few short years.

Once again, it’s back. 23 lucky students are going to get a chance of a lifetime.

Fuel your future with $5,000 in tuition from the @DrPepper and 23XI SPEED Institute Tuition Program. 23 deserving students will be selected and two may receive exclusive internships from 23XI Racing. pic.twitter.com/NgOVZQjMfm — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) March 16, 2023

According to 23XI’s website, “The initiative expands on the team’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in sports, specifically in the motorsports industry. 23XI Racing, along with its partners under the SPEED Institute program, will provide educational opportunities as well as diversity recruiting and professional development in the motorsports field.”

NASCAR is always looking to improve and expand itself. Efforts like this are going to help the sport last for years to come. There is still much to be done this season, though.

Bubba Wallace, Cup Series Turn to Atlanta

Off the track, Bubba Wallace and 23XI are focused on helping diversify the sport. However, there is a race this weekend. Wallace is going to be looking at Atlanta with wide eyes. The superspeedway-style racing we see on the track now produced an exciting event last spring.

This year, it could be better. For Wallace, it is a style of racing that he does well in. I’d expect him to compete for a win as long as he avoids wrecks and bad pit stops. Those are big ifs at a track like Atlanta.

The Cup Series was just shaken up this week with those massive Hendrick Motorsports penalties. Wallace was one of the drivers that benefitted from the deduction in points for all the Hendrick drivers.

Firmly in 13th place in the standings, Bubba Wallace will be looking to snag a win and punch his ticket into the playoffs. Atlanta could be the track that gives him that golden ticket. Last season in March, Wallace led three laps total and had a look at the top 10 before he had some hiccups.

23XI Racing will be looking to make a big statement in the Peach State.