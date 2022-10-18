Bubba Wallace’s 23XI Racing Issues Statement After His Suspension

Bubba Wallace is not going to be racing this weekend at Homestead-Miami and that means he will be replaced by another NASCAR driver. 23XI Racing has a few talented drivers in the Truck Series and Xfinity Series. However, it looks like they have made their decision quickly.

In a statement released after the NASCAR suspension was made public, 23XI noted the incident from Las Vegas. There were likely some intense conversations at the garage.

“23XI is aligned with NASCAR on the one-race suspension issued to Bubba and we understand the need for the series to take a clear stand on the incidents that took place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway,” the statement says.

23XI’s official statement on the NASCAR Las Vegas Penalty. pic.twitter.com/Pdopqtae1e — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) October 18, 2022

So, no appeal from 23XI. Bubba Wallace will serve his one-race suspension. John Hunter Nemechek is set to replace him in the No. 45 on Sunday at Homestead-Miami.

NASCAR determined that Bubba Wallace intentionally spun out Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. That’s been revised since the William Byron and Denny Hamlin incident. The decision to suspend Wallace for a race comes after two days of deliberation.

23XI says that they have talked to Bubba about the whole ordeal. It was clear that this would be an issue for sponsors and others. You gotta keep a level head when you’re out on the track with all of those company names on your car and suit. When you have as much good momentum as the 23XI team, this is the last thing you want to see happen.

Bubba Wallace Suspended One Race

If you’re 23XI, getting John Hunter Nemechek to fill in for this race is big. He’s a great driver and has a spot waiting in the Cup Series one day soon. Nemechek has raced 39 times in the Cup Series and has three top-ten finishes to show for it. While he ran a full season in the Cup Series before, he’s older and more experienced now.

Replacing Bubba Wallace is a heavy burden. However, like Wallace, Nemechek is coming from a strong background in the Truck Series. 13 wins and 80 top tens in 10 years is nothing to scoff at.

So, NASCAR fans are going to have to watch as Bubba Wallace sits out for a week. This won’t help his place in the points standing. 23XI is ready to move on, that’s for sure.