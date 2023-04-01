Bubba Wallace Addresses Replacement Comment From COTA

It is no secret that Bubba Wallace has had a rough last two weeks. He’s one of his harshest critics and that’s saying something. After the race at COTA, it was clear that Wallace was in his own head. His comments after all but confirmed it.

“Rookie mistakes” are what Bubba Wallace chalked his struggles up to. Things he shouldn’t be doing at this point in his career. However, he couldn’t help but let his worst feelings come out during the interview.

“Two weeks in a row making rookie mistakes, six years in the Cup? Need to be replaced,” he said.

This week, Bubba Wallace has refocused. He said he’s working out again and eating better. He got too confident and let himself get lazy. His team worked hard, but he wasn’t doing the most he could.

“We put in a lot of work to get to COTA on the sim stuff. We fired off with speed there with the 45. Just got in the race and had a brain lapse and that cost us. So two weeks in a row where you’re out before lap 10 is unacceptable.”

After the tough interview on TV, he got messages from family and friends. His mom was able to lend some solid advice.

“Mom’s biggest text was, ‘If you want something to change then you got to change yourself.’ So I’ve really stood behind those words and been working out now and eating better and just taking care of physical health.”

Check out his full comments below from Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports.

Bubba Wallace explains what happened at COTA, what he is doing to get his confidence back and what he meant by the comment that the driver needs to be replaced. pic.twitter.com/ZRu3az991R — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 1, 2023

Bubba Wallace Partied With Richmond Fans

One of the coolest things that NASCAR has brought to Richmond has to be Bubba Wallace’s Block Party. It has been going on for a few years now and every year it has gotten bigger and better. Even with some rain and windy weather on Friday night, fans turned out.

Although Bubba had been silent on Twitter this week, he made sure to show up to the Block Party. There was music, great food, and a lot of family activities for everyone to enjoy. It really was a party as people danced and sang and had a great time.

Perhaps the Block Party was good for Bubba Wallace. He needs a little time to have fun and blow off steam, especially if he’s struggling mentally lately.

When Wallace gets on the track, he’ll be on Row 14 since qualifying was rained out. He will try to fight his way to the front throughout the race.