Bubba Wallace Bids Farewell to Auto Club Speedway After Final Race in Fontana

Sunday’s Pala Casino 400 was the final NASCAR Cup Series race to take place at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. Though his No. 23 Toyota Camry engine overheated with 25 laps remaining leading to a 30th place finish, Bubba Wallace took to Twitter Monday to offer a farewell to the track.

✌🏽out Auto Club Speedway, you’ll be missed… pic.twitter.com/nLmc7UgxZp — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) February 27, 2023

“[Deuces emoji] out Auto Club Speedway, you’ll be missed…” Wallace tweeted.

Wallace, 29, had a car that appeared worthy of being in the mix, but in the end, wound up like that of his 23XI teammate, Tyler Reddick. Reddick was involved in a restart wreck early in the race and finished 34th.

As Wallace said, an unlucky day for the race team.

“I don’t know what kind of luck y’all brought us, but damn,” Wallace said. “Good car, though. Keep bringing it.”

Wallace will look to turn the page and get his 2023 campaign on track this Sunday in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“She’s dirty, but she’s in one piece,” Wallace wrote on Twitter. “Proud of everyone’s effort @23XIRacing. Vegas, we’re coming…”

Bubba Wallace Facing High Expectations

The 2023 season marks Wallace’s sixth-full season in the Cup Series. Wallace is coming off his best campaign to date in 2022. He finished a career-high 19th in the points standings, taking the checkered flag in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, the second victory of his Cup Series tenure. In addition, Wallace racked up 10 top 10s.

Wallace is suddenly a veteran of the circuit and understands that expectations are high.

“I think that we have to win at the right time,” Wallace said ahead of the Daytona 500. “We have to win before the playoffs. One win, five wins — whatever it is, in between that, just have to do it at the right time, and then you set yourself up for the postseason.

“As long as you can carry that momentum into the postseason, we should be OK. Let’s get one, and then we can talk about multiple.”