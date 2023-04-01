Once again, Bubba Wallace brought the fun to Richmond with his annual block party. Good music, food, and a whole lot of great people. After back-to-back weeks of disappointing finishes, Wallace went a little radio silent online. However, he popped back up at his big event on Friday night.

The Bubba’s Block Party is all about welcoming fans, new and old, having a great time with some music and local food, and just partying your ass off. They also give out some money and other giveaways.

Overall, this year looks like it might have been the best one yet. There were tons of people, and even the rain couldn’t stop the fans from coming out. Bubba Wallace looked like he was in a good mood. Maybe he’s gotten over last week already.

Bubba’s block party Richmond 2023 was one to remember😂👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/mwYqazoF1y — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) April 1, 2023

The block party looked like a great way to get ready for this weekend’s races and on-track action. It isn’t just NASCAR in town with the Cup and Xfinity Series. We also have a Whelen Modified Tour race on Saturday night. This is a great weekend for race fans to just take in some fun events and experience NASCAR in all its glory.

As for Bubba Wallace, he will try to turn his luck around at Richmond without practice or qualifying. Rain on Saturday morning put a damper on that.

Bubba Wallace Starting Row 14 at Richmond Raceway

The Toyota Owners 400 is going to be lined up according to the rule book. Things have gone well for Joe Gibbs Racing in the last 10 years or so at this track. Bubba Wallace will hope that translates to his 23XI Racing team. He really needs a good result.

Alex Bowman is on the pole while Bubba is down on Row 14 behind Austin Dillon. It will be a hard fight to get to the front on this 3/4-mile track. However, it isn’t impossible. Good pit stops and staying out of trouble, and the wall, can change a bad start into a good finish.

If we are completely honest, Bubba Wallace has been bad at Richmond Raceway in recent years. Last August, he was able to start P11 and finish P13. His best finish came in 2019 when he came in at P12. So, is there anything he can do here?

Well, in the last year, Wallace’s short-track racing has improved. The only question is, how much? And can he stay out of his own head long enough to put a string of good races together?