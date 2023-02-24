Bubba Wallace Calls Out Ryan Blaney For Major Phone Fail

Sometimes, even if you love them, your friend does something dumb. Bubba Wallace had to call out Ryan Blaney for a phone fail. Good friends are always there to make sure that you never forget the silly and embarrassing things that you say and do. Wallace is just being a good pal.

Despite being competitors on the track, Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney (as well as Chase Elliott) are really good friends. They are often seen together during the offseason, around the track, and online.

When these NASCAR drivers aren’t gearing up for a 400-mile race or traveling across the country, they might play some golf. Although Bubba is mostly the photographer of the friend group. This time, he called out Blaney for not knowing that Face ID was a thing on his phone.

“[Blaney] just learned about Face ID,” Wallace tweeted with a face palm emoji.

The Team Penske driver was humble in his defeat.

“This world never ceases to amaze me. [What] an amazing technological discovery.”

This world never ceases to amaze me. What’s an amazing technological discovery. https://t.co/ora9yJbsgc — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) February 24, 2023

Bubba just took Ryan from 2010 to 2023 in just one day. Talk about whiplash.

This week, the NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Fontana for the Pala Casino 400. Auto Club Speedway is going to be hosting its last two-mile race ever as the track prepares for an uncertain future.

Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace is going to use this time between races to teach Blaney about the finer things in life. Do you think Blaney knows about that app that makes it look like you’re pouring beer from your phone?

Bubba Wallace Was Not Happy With Daytona Result

Now, to say that Bubba Wallace wasn’t happy about the Daytona 500 isn’t saying much. No one is happy with Daytona except the winner, in this case, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., so it’s whatever. But Wallace was hoping for more than a P20 finish on the day.

After the race, he shared just a short thought on what went down.

“Fought like hell. Hungrier than ever and ready to get back to work.”

Fontana is another chance to make a point. Bubba Wallace has to put the Cup Series on notice this season. It’s a big one for him. Coming off that win at Kansas, it’s imperative that he follows it up and gets into the playoffs this season.

With two miles of track to work with each lap, Wallace might feel a little more at home than other drivers. If he can keep it off the wall and hit his pit stops right, he has just as much of a chance as everyone else.