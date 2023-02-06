Bubba Wallace Comments on His Injuries After Wrecking During Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Last night didn’t end how Bubba Wallace expected. He got turned by Austin Dillon with 8 laps to go and fell from P2 to P22 to finish the Clash. When it comes to a quarter-mile track, there are going to be lots of bumps. But Wallace had an interesting comment after the race that should worry NASCAR.

Not only was Bubba Wallace pushed out of the way like many drivers during the weekend, he hit the wall. With the rear end of his car. So, this is the first test of the new safety features. NASCAR said that they changed the rear end to be more forgiving and to protect drivers when they hit the wall.

However, while talking about his frustrations with the race, he just briefly threw in a comment on the wreck itself. Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports had the video.

“Back still hurts, head still hurts,” Wallace said.

Bubba Wallace talks about the contact with Austin Dillon as well as his own pass of Denny Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/LQEx5YmSdI — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 6, 2023

Last year we saw Kurt Busch’s career come to an early end because of a concussion suffered in this Next Gen car. Alex Bowman missed five playoff races due to a similar issue. Tyler Reddick ducked out of a race early because he was shaken up so hard.

If this is going to be an issue again this season, drivers and fans are going to be pissed. Plain and simple. Bubba Wallace says his back and head hurt and he was spun out going around the turn. Drivers averaged just barely above 30MPH around the turns. What happens when they’re going 150+ and back into the wall?

Bubba Wallace Tweets Jab at Austin Dillon

After a good night’s sleep and some reflection on the Busch Light Clash, I think it is good. It’s fun to watch the heats and the final. Of course, the caution flags got a little ridiculous toward the end. But we’ve seen that happen at real tracks before too.

The best part of the Clash is that it is a frustrating race at times. It gets the competitive juices flowing in these drivers. And, it might have sparked and reignited a few rivalries to start the season.

Last night after the race, Wallace was quick to post on Twitter.

“W3ll that was fun, till it wasn’t,” he said, putting the 3 in there as a nod to Dillon. “Hell of an effort. Gonna be a great year!!!”

Things are still early for now. But it feels like Bubba Wallace has a bit of a chip on his shoulder this season. And I’m here for it. Let’s see what this 23 team can do in 2023.