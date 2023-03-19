Bubba Wallace Crashes Early in Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta

Bubba Wallace‘s DoorDash No. 23 Toyota Camry took a spin just 10 laps into the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway Sunday.

Wallace spun out while coming out of Turn 2 on Lap 10, hitting the apron-side wall. The car appeared to suffer minimal damage and Wallace’s team managed to get the car back onto the track before the eight-minute damaged vehicle policy clock expired. Wallace has met minimum speed and is two laps down.

“I was literally about to come over the radio and say my front tires are slipping up… and there she goes,” Wallace radioed to his team.

The cause of Wallace’s single-car spin appears to be a Toyota issue, with fellow 23XI Racing teammate Tyler Reddick referencing the accident with his team.

“It’s going to happen to me too,” Reddick radioed over, via Toby Christie.

Reddick continued, saying the dirty air is not good for the aero on the Toyotas.

Wallace, 29, is off to an encouraging start in his sixth full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Wallace sits 13th in the points standings through four races, coming off a 4th place finish at Las Vegas and a 14th place finish at Phoenix.

This story is developing…