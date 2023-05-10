Bubba Wallace describes how music helped him through dark period in his life

No question NASCAR is loud. Maybe that’s why Bubba Wallace prefers his music at a screeching decibel. There’s no easy listening among his tunes. It’s all heavy metal with a dash of head-banging punk.

And Bubba Wallace told Rolling Stone that heavy metal music soothed him about four years ago when he was living through some mentally dark times. This was all back in 2019, when he and Amanda, his future wife “weren’t in a good spot.”

“And the racing side of things wasn’t in a good spot,” Bubba Wallace told the publication. “And it’s like, no matter what you did, days were just kind of merging together, and the depression would last for a long time. It was hard to get out of that funk.”

So what could get him out of a funk? Your basic heavy metal.

“I always say the heavier the song, the louder the song, the better it makes me feel,” Wallace said. “Something about it elevates me to a better place mentally. It gets you pumped up. And when you’re pumped up, that helps everything, especially when you’re trying to get ready for a race.”

Bubba Wallace added: “A lot of people ask, ‘How do you how do you deal with the ups and the downs of the sport?’ And I always tell them to find an escape, which for me, is my music — when you’re frustrated after a race, when you’re at home and you’re frustrated and down and out… Whether it’s music or something else, find an escape to the madness of life.”

Bubba Wallace’s got through funk with Aussie heavy metal song

Bubba Wallace mentioned that the song he most listened to during this funk of 2019 was by The Amity Affliction. It’s an Australian group that fuses heavy metal and punk. The song is “Death’s Hand.” The group often sings about issues like depression, anxiety, substance abuse and suicide.

“I never had the suicidal thoughts or anything,” Bubba Wallace said. “And that song is kind of what it’s about. But it’s saying, ‘Hey, Death, get f–ked.’ And it’s saying, ‘I can beat this and get through it. That’s the way I took it at least. And so it made you feel like, yeah, I could do this. And you just kind of play it on repeat every day.”

The song, despite the title, is uplifting. ‘Cause I’ve got more life left to live,” the group sings. “I’ve had to do some searching to understand the reasons for every selfish feeling. I held Death’s hand this evening.”

NASCAR is at Darlington Raceway this weekend for the Goodyear 400.