Bubba Wallace Documentary Series Nominated for Sports Emmy

Netflix documentary series “Race: Bubba Wallace” has received a Sports Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Documentary Series — Serialized.

The six-episode series “takes viewers behind the scenes of the 2021 NASCAR season through the eyes of the only Black driver at the top level of the sport, and will explore Wallace, 23XI Racing, and NASCAR’s efforts to advocate for inclusion and equality in racing and beyond,” Netflix states.

Prime Video‘s “Coach Prime,” Netflix‘s “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” HBO‘s “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions,” and Netflix‘s “Last Chance U” also received nominations. The 44th Sports Emmy Awards will take place live and in-person at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday, May 22.

“Amazing to see “Race: Bubba Wallace” nominated for a Sports Emmy for Documentary Series,” 23XI Racing wrote on Twitter.

Fans were delighted to see the documentary series nominated, with many pulling for it to win.

“So happy to see Race: Bubba Wallace on this list,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Congrats to everyone that was nominated and especially everyone that was involved with that project in particular. It’s so good!”

On the race track, the 2023 Cup Series season has been mired by inconsistency for the 29-year-old. Wallace sits 24th in the points standings, having just one top-10 finish through eight races this season — a fourth-place finish in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He raced his way to a 12th-place finish in the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt this past Sunday. Wallace battled back from a spin on Lap 11 to pick up the respectable finish.

Bubba Wallace Frustrated with Slow Start to 2023 Season

Wallace talked about the importance of getting his season back on track ahead of the race.

“It’s frustrating,” Wallace said. “I know my guys, Bootie especially, he’s tired of me saying – I’m always a glass half full, borderline pessimistic, guy. But I like to keep it real. I did the math. Every year I’ve been in Cup, so six years now, we’ve had right around the same average finish for the first six races.

“It’s like it doesn’t matter how much things change, we’re still going down the same path. That doesn’t stop and doesn’t carry over to the next week. It’s like, ‘Hey, I’m just pointing this out.’ New year, you’re so excited with so much confidence and same results. It’s like, ‘What the hell?’”