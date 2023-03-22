Bubba Wallace Drops Hilarious Mario Kart-Style ‘Recap’ of Sunday’s Race in Atlanta

Bubba Wallace‘s bid to earn his first win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season ended after just 10 laps of the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway Sunday.

Wallace’s DoorDash No. 23 Toyota Camry took a spin while coming out of Turn 2 on Lap 10, hitting the apron-side wall. Though the car suffered minimal damage, Wallace reentered the race two laps down and failed to get back in the mix. Wallace finished 27th, his second-worst finish of the young season.

After the race, Wallace had some fun with his day at Atlanta on social media, with the help of some Mario Kart. Apparently, we can contribute Wallace’s single-car spin to a banana peel sun-bathing on the track at Atlanta.

Recap of Sunday’s race😑🍌 Think we’ll keep our eyes ahead on cota😂 pic.twitter.com/kvw5liOnuy — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) March 21, 2023

“Recap of Sunday’s race,” Wallace wrote. “Think we’ll keep our eyes ahead on cota.”

Wallace later acknowledged he made a “rookie ass mistake” and will look to get back on track in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas this Sunday.

“Long hard-fought day,” Wallace tweeted. “Proud of our team [23XI Racing] for never giving up and getting us past the checkered. Onward to Texas!”

Bubba Wallace Bringing Event to Richmond

NASCAR announced Monday that Wallace will host “Bubba’s Block Party” at Virginia Credit Union Live! at Richmond Raceway on March 31. The free event is family friendly and will take place from 6-10 p.m. Attendees will enjoy iRacing and video games, while Wallace will speak with the audience as part of a fireside chat.

“We’re excited to bring Bubba’s Block Party to the Richmond community for a second consecutive year. The feedback we received last summer was very positive and we want to keep the momentum going,” said Pete Jung, NASCAR Chief Marketing Officer, via . “This is an important initiative that fosters a community of inclusion and support while exposing our sport to new fans. We’re thrilled to know it has been very well received.”