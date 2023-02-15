Bubba Wallace Explains Lessons Learned from Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin Ahead of Third Season with 23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace doesn’t take the privilege of driving for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin lightly.

When Jordan finally decided to get into NASCAR with Hamlin and 23XI Racing, he tabbed Wallace as his wheelman. It’s been a ride that’s taught the driver many priceless life lessons, which he shared on Wednesday.

“Just from the competitive side of things. Everybody in our camp and our organization, from MJ’s side of things to the racing side of things, we all know that it takes an army to win races,” began Wallace, speaking with ESPN’s Sage Steele on SportsCenter. “It’s not just one instance that’s going to make you stand out from others. So a lot of races are not going to go your way. So now, looking at that, it’s how you manage those races. It’s how you make it seem that it’s going to be okay and it actually is, and come out with the best finish possible. And when the races are going your way, you’ve got to capitalize on it. You’ve got to take that opportunity, just because you know it doesn’t happen very often.

“So enjoying the moment that you’re in, realizing the moment that you’re in and capitalizing on it.”

The wins are coming more often, and Bubba Wallace has grown immensely as a driver since joining 23XI Racing. With the invaluable help of Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, the ceiling is the roof — as the former would say.

Bubba Wallace wants to be remembered ‘as a guy that was just always trying to be the best human being’

Moreover, Bubba Wallace has learned a lot from being in the company of two legends. Later in his interview, he was asked for a long-term view of himself, what he wants to be remembered as. His answered was a pretty fascinating one, as he took it off the track.

“As a guy that was just always trying to be the best human being,” answered Wallace. “I’ve said recently that to cross the boundaries — or to over-step your boundaries, you’ve first got to cross them, and figure out where that is.

“I make mistakes along the way, but for me it’s being a fierce competitor, but always trying to be the best human-being you can be.”

Bubba Wallace has gained a ton of fans and respect over his time in NASCAR, but he’s just getting started. His future continues to be bright, and 2023 could be his best season yet.