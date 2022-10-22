Bubba Wallace Facing Consequences From 23XI Racing for Altercation with Kyle Larson

Bubba Wallace faces more punishments than just those handed down from NASCAR. The 23XI Racing Team will also levy down consequences to the 29-year-old driver for his actions last weekend in Las Vegas.

According to ESPN, 23XI Racing — owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin — plans to impose penalties on Wallace that go “above and beyond” NASCAR’s punishment. The league suspended the driver for one race after he hooked Kyle Larson in the right rear at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Wallace then confronted Larson, shoving him multiple times after the crash.

“He understands where I stand, where the team stands, the values that we want to present on the racetrack, and he just didn’t represent it that well last week,” Hamlin said. “But you know, in the grand scheme of things, we’re very happy with his progress. And he knows he’s still got some stuff to work on when he gets out of the race car.”

Hamlin did not elaborate on Wallace’s punishment. He said the team plans to handle the matter internally.

Wallace will not be behind the wheel this week as NASCAR travels to the Miami-Homestead track. John Hunter Nemecheck will drive the No. 45 car.

Kevin Harvick Chimes in on Bubba Wallace’s Actions

Several fans, analysts and drivers weighed in on Bubba Wallace’s actions last weekend at Las Vegas. Kevin Harvick, one of the elder statesmen of NASCAR, chimed in on Twitter earlier this week.

“Intentionally hooking people in the RR should never be acceptable,” Harvick responded when asked for his thoughts on the situation. “Protect us from ourselves. I hope this is the beginning of the end of it happening.”

NBC analyst and former driver Kyle Petty says Wallace should’ve been suspended for the remainder of the 2022 season.

“He should have been suspended for the rest of the year,” Petty said. “Turns a guy into the outside wall, then walks across the racetrack. First, you intentionally wreck somebody. That’s a suspension. He’s walking across the racetrack and cars are going by him on both sides. That’s not safe. That should be another suspension.”