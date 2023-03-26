WATCH: Bubba Wallace Fumes After COTA Wreck Ends His Day

When Bubba Wallace hit that turn and his brakes failed, it looked obvious that he would be done for the day. Hitting Kyle Larson didn’t help. This is something that we have seen time and time again. Bubba having a DNF at a road course.

I’m not sure if 23XI Racing just has bad luck, Bubba Wallace has it or what. In the last seven road course races going back to COTA last season, he has five DNFs to his name. That’s something that just puzzles the mind.

After Bubba got the news, he had a lot of frustration to let out.

A frustrating end to the day for Bubba Wallace at COTA. pic.twitter.com/ThLmO0Xhkg — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 26, 2023

After moments like this, Bubba Wallace can be the hardest on himself. And he has some very harsh critics, to put it lightly. This was one of those times when he just had a lot going on in his head after another disappointing finish.

“Broke toe link in the rear and then the oil line. Just trying my hardest not to go down that slippery slope of self-doubt here. Two weeks in a row making rookie mistakes, six years in the Cup? Need to be replaced.”

Harsh words that the driver has for himself. In the two races he completed last year on the road, he did come away with P4 and P7 finishes. That was at Indy and the Charlotte Roval.

Bubba Wallace Gets Into Kyle Larson

It all started when Bubba Wallace was coming into one of the many turns of the COTA track. Kyle Larson was just ahead in the middle of the turn and Wallace either couldn’t get the brakes to work or just hit them too late.

His momentum sent him through the turn and right into the side of the No. 5 of Kyle Larson. This was a tough situation for both Wallace and Larson who both suffered damage. While the 5 was able to meet speed and keep it going after some work, the 23 parked it early.

However, it didn’t end with just that wreck. The two drivers were near one another again as Larson tried to make the move to pit road. He hit the brakes hard, and Denny Hamlin got into the rear of him, spinning him out again and causing more damage.

This was a strange situation that ended with some very unhappy drivers and teams. The good news for 23XI is that Tyler Reddick is delivering on the speed.