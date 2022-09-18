Bubba Wallace Gets Flipped Off at Bristol, NASCAR Fans Weigh In

During the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday night, fans in the stands were seen giving NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace the bird.

Those in attendance took notice of the gesture and chimed in on social media with their thoughts. An overwhelming majority were irked at the sight of fans flipping off Wallace, who silenced his doubters after winning last weekend at Kansas.

One Twitter user called it “disheartening.”

People standing up to flip Bubba off is so disheartening — Cassie (@CassieFambro) September 17, 2022

Other users said it is another example of past NASCAR stereotypes rearing their ugly head again.

Helping enhance the NASCAR stereotypes that NASCAR swears aren't real. — Chris Green (@ChrisGreenPics) September 18, 2022

Wallace is hardly the first driver to experience being flipped off during races. As one fan pointed out, Dale Earnhardt and Kyle Busch dealt with the same thing over their careers. Although it’s worth pointing out that Wallace’s situation is quite different.

There are big differences between the reasons for the vitriol toward Bubba and toward the other 2. No need to play up to blatant racism. — Michael B (@flash3917) September 17, 2022

Bubba Wallace Sends Message to Haters Following Victory at Kansas

Wallace held off his boss Denny Hamlin to win the second race of his career, racing in the No. 45 car vacated by 23XI Racing teammate Kurt Busch. He became the 18th different winner this season and the second non-playoff driver to win during the playoff slate. Wallace led 58-of-267 laps en route to his first victory of the 2022 season.

Wallace’s victory came after a few close calls during the second half of the season. He picked up four-straight top 10s, including a second place finish at Michigan after starting the race on the pole. But last Sunday, Wallace finally pulled it off — and shut up plenty of people who doubted him along the way.

“Just thankful, thankful for the opportunity,” Wallace said. “And, thankful to shut the hell up for a lot of people.”

Wallace talked about being the only Black driver to win multiple races in NASCAR’s top flight.

“It’s incredible. Just makes you think back to when it all started 20 years ago,” Wallace said. “How we were just showing up to races each and every weekend. My dad would always look for the stiffest competition to make us better and it was a lot of fun.”