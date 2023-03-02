Bubba Wallace Gives Big Props to Tom Brady For His Racing Equipment

While Tom Brady made a bit of a funny video out of his Le Mans announcement, Bubba Wallace had nothing but a compliment in return. The NASCAR star thought he would let the NFL GOAT know he’s “on the right track.”

This weekend is Las Vegas for all three NASCAR national series. Bubba Wallace is either in Vegas or on his way as we speak. He had a little time to reflect on that Brady video and even send him some encouragement as well.

If you didn’t see the video, just know that you won’t be seeing the seven-time Super Bowl champion competing in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series any time soon. But who knows, he has a lot of free time now.

Bubba just let him know that his steering wheel was at least the right brand. The sign of a good NASCAR driver – always able to work in the brands.

On the right track with that wheel choice. @LogitechG https://t.co/wLIAkIOZ8a — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) March 2, 2023

Tom Brady and NASCAR will both be represented at Le Mans 24 Hours. This is a big deal not just for the football star, but for stock car racing. Garage 56 won’t compete against Team Hertz and Brady’s car, but they will both be there pushing their limits.

Bubba Wallace is focused on getting Las Vegas taken care of. He needs a good finish to get his season on the right track.

Bubba Wallace New Paint Scheme For Las Vegas

Two points races down and Bubba Wallace has two DNFs to his name. In fact, the entire 23XI Racing team has nothing but DNFs so far. Just terrible luck at Daytona and Fontana. They’re hoping they can roll the dice and come out on top in Vegas.

For this race, Wallace is at least going to look good and feel good. His 2023 Columbia paint scheme is out and it looks great. A nice black scheme with Carolina Blue accents, including the door number and the trim on the roof number.

Columbia has put together some pretty great schemes for Bubba Wallace in the past. This is no different. While it looks like it would be better served as a night scheme, I’ll take it on whatever track they put it on.

Las Vegas is going to be a lot of fun and there will be some great-looking race cars on the track.