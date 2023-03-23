Bubba Wallace Helping Young Students ‘Overcome Adversity’ in the Classroom and Beyond

The busy life of Bubba Wallace. It feels like he’s all over the country at all times, this time with young students in Atlanta. Wallace is passionate about expanding the sport to new communities and encouraging those that might not feel NASCAR is for them to explore it. Either as a fan or competitor.

Working together with KIPP, a series of public charter schools around the country, Bubba Wallace talks to students from all over. While the Cup Series was in Atlanta he stopped by to talk to students and to hear from them.

“Some things I get to do off the track are just as big, if not bigger, than taking home a trophy,” Wallace said on Twitter.

Some things I get to do off the track are just as big, if not bigger, than taking home the trophy. I have had a great relationship with @KIPP since ‘21, and was lucky to have a group of students out at ATL this past weekend to help kick things off for the year. pic.twitter.com/uD6uFdo38H — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) March 23, 2023

The NASCAR driver continued talking about the program in a series of tweets. You can really tell that Bubba Wallace is dedicated to this initiative.

“But we do more than talk racing,” Wallace went on. “We talk about passion, hard work, kindness, and how we call all overcome adversity. I learn just as much from them, if not more, than they learn from me! Looking forward to having these groups out to more races.”

These aren’t the only students that Bubba Wallace is helping out.

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing Continue SPEED Program

Together with his 23XI Racing team, Bubba Wallace gets to be part of a lot of fun and cool projects. Helping young people is one of his biggest passions. Thankfully, he has a platform and a team that allows him to help so many.

The third year of the SPEED Institute Tuition program is coming up. Students can receive tuition money and opportunities in NASCAR and motorsports. It’s a great thing that Wallace and 23XI do and it’s back once again.

“The initiative expands on the team’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in sports, specifically in the motorsports industry. 23XI Rcaing, along with its partners under the Speed institute program, will provide educational opportunities as well as diversity recruiting and professional development in the motorsports field.”

With another year of the program, even more students are going to get a chance to make a career in NASCAR. Or just build a passion for the sport as a fan. Either way, it is a win-win for motorsports and those students.