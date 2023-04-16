Bubba Wallace isn’t Stressed About 24th-Place Standing: ‘The Biggest Competition I Have is Myself’

Bubba Wallace‘s start to the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season has hardly gone to plan, with the 29-year-old sitting 24th in the points standings through eight races.

Wallace isn’t in the slightest concerned about his team’s start to the season and speaking with the media ahead of the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway Sunday, believes he can be the car to beat if he can beat himself mentally.

Bubba Wallace is 24th in the standings. But it’s easy to tell he is at his favorite track this weekend and then heads to two tracks in the next three weeks where he has won Cup races. So if he’s in desperation mode, he’s not showing it. pic.twitter.com/2MOIkgGaSJ — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 16, 2023

“It’s not good. But I have a lot of people in my camp, lot of people on the race team,” Wallace said, via Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. “The season just started, and we have plenty of opportunities. I know we can do it and we can get there. The biggest competition I have is myself, and if I can beat him, then we should win the race this weekend.”

Wallace added he’s looking forward to the next stretch of races on the schedule and called Martinsville his favorite track. Wallace finished eighth in the fall 2022 race at Martinsville, his first top-10 finish at the track in the Cup Series. He will start ninth in Sunday’s race, which is slated to begin at 3 p.m. ET on FS1.

No More Excuses for Bubba Wallace

Wallace has just one top-10 finish this season — a fourth-place finish in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He raced his way to a 12th-place finish in the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt this past Sunday. Wallace battled back from a spin on Lap 11 to pick up the respectable finish.

Bootie Barker, Wallace’s 23XI Racing crew chief, said this week on SiriusXM there are no more excuses when it comes to the remainder of the season.

“I would say the majority of the time we definitely got speed,” Barker said, via Sportscasting.com. “We, as a group, though, the No. 23 car, we need to get better. We need to extract finishes from that speed. I feel like we will. We will.

“I’m not saying this stretch of tracks [in the past] was necessarily our favorites as far as our group, but that’s no excuse. You got to run them. You got to do good. We better get after it here coming up. These are no excuse venues for us. Looking forward to them.”