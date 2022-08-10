WATCH: Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano Detail Hilarious Post-Race Conversation Following NASCAR’s Michigan Race

Kevin Harvick found the winner’s circle at Michigan International Speedway last Sunday. The No. 4 car took the checkered flag at NASCAR’s FireKeepers Casino 400. However, right on his tail – 2.9 seconds in the rear – sat Bubba Wallace in the No. 23.

Wallace narrowly missed victory. The moment of truth came when Harvick pulled away from the pack during a restart with 34 laps remaining. After the race, Wallace called out No. 22’s Joey Logano for his excellent defense down the stretch. Wallace said, “[Logano] did a great job of getting another Ford contract by helping another Ford win.”

Wallace exclaimed his focus was with racing Denny Hamlin and Logano, costing him an opportunity to challenge Harvick. However, it’s no hard feelings and an understanding that everybody has a job to complete.

On SiriusXM NASCAR’s The Morning Drive, Logano spilled the guts of a post-race text conversation with the No. 23 driver. Logano said Wallace called the No. 22 “the defensive player of the year.”

💭 " Bubba texted me after the race and said 'you're like the modern day @RyanJNewman.'"



You GOTTA hear the conversation @joeylogano had post-Michigan with @BubbaWallace 😂 #NASCAR



🔊 Hear the full hour of #TMDNASCAR with Joey on the SXM App. pic.twitter.com/HvSoOHOaWY — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) August 10, 2022

Logano elaborates, “[Wallace] had a fast car, I made his life hard – obviously. But that’s also my job.” But he excuses his style, saying, “When there’s 20 laps to go … you’re running front-row restart. You have a chance to win the race. You can’t give up spots anymore.”

Bubba Wallace Understands the Grind

Wallace took no offense to Logano’s comments, laughing off the commentary with a tweet. The No. 23 said, “for the people in the back.. Joseph didn’t do a damn thing wrong.”

😂😂😂



for the people in the back..



Joseph didn’t do a damn thing wrong! https://t.co/hEk1XTjXju — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) August 10, 2022

Wallace briefly spoke a lighter tone after the race, too. Joking about what he misses most from the winner’s circle, the 28-year old said, “All in all, an incredible weekend. Appreciate my team. Wish we could have gotten Toyota in victory lane. Wish we could have got McDonald’s in victory lane again.”

Immediately following the joke, Wallace reiterated how much it hurts to come so close, but fall just short. “I will wear this one on my heart for a while. I failed everybody,” said the Camry driver on Sunday. “Hate it. Hate it for our team. Sucks.”