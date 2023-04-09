Bubba Wallace Jokes About Starting Position After Winning Bristol Dirt Qualifying Heat

While Bubba Wallace led every lap of his qualifying heat on Saturday night, he is starting P11. That doesn’t sit right with Wallace. The qualifying order was set by passing points. It was a more traditional way of setting the lineup for a dirt race. That didn’t help Bubba, though.

A random draw set the order for the heats. Bubba Wallace found himself on the pole of the final heat. With dirt late model driver, Jonathan “Superman” Davenport giving chase, the 23XI Racing driver had to fight for his spot.

Since Wallace started P1 and finished P1, he had no passing points. That set him back to P11 after it was all said and done. Talking to FS1 after the heat, he joked about the poor position despite his win.

“Yeah we’ve always ran really good, we’ve brought really good cars, really good Toyota Camrys but just never had the luck go our way. Looking to change that, start off nice with a heat race win there. The track was changing I think it’s in really good shape but I went through a couple balance changes from the first run to the second run so that makes it interesting.

“I just hate that we don’t get any points, extra points. We should get points for leading laps. So, if we want to keep doing this show, we need to incorporate where the leader has a better incentive. I’m starting 11th, come on now!”

Bubba Wallace seems to be in good spirits after the heat race win. He didn’t have a disaster last week in Richmond, but he didn’t have a strong race, either. This week could be redemption.

Will Bubba Wallace Improve This Year at Bristol Dirt?

Like Regan Smith pointed out in his interview with Bubba Wallace, he has a win on the dirt in the Truck Series. However, he hasn’t had strong finishes at Bristol Dirt. Last year was a P28 finish in what was another frustrating race for Wallace and his team.

Although he would have liked a better starting position than P11 after his heat win, that isn’t the reality. Wallace might find himself in a better position if other teams have to make adjustments. However, I am not sure that is going to happen in the Cup Series.

There is no secret that Wallace has had a lack of confidence in recent weeks. While Bristol Dirt isn’t the pavement race most drivers wish it was, it is not a bad place to start making a comeback.

Bubba Wallace needs to find that confidence and get some consistency on the track going. If not, things could just get worse.