Bubba Wallace ‘just missed it’ after P4 finish at Kansas Speedway

The 23XI Racing team had fast cars, they just weren’t fast enough. Bubba Wallace is fine, but not completely happy with, his P4 finish. Wallace, like most drivers, was a little disappointed with his top-five finish knowing he had a car capable of winning at times during the day.

The good news for Bubba Wallace, he picked up a lot of points. 37 points on the day helped Wallace make a big jump in the standings. He’s been moving up ever since finding himself in a hole early in the year. The 23 team is now 18th in the points standing.

Bubba finished P4. His teammate Tyler Reddick finished P9. The bossman Denny Hamlin won the whole thing. Still a solid day for 23XI Racing.

“Yeah, no doubt. Obviously had high hopes for obvious reasons coming into this race,” Wallace said to NASCAR. “Practice threw me for a loop. I don’t know if I even got an ounce of sleep last night, but put the faith in the team and knew we’d be okay looking at our Toyota teammates. Obviously, Denny winning the race so congrats to him.

“Man, we just missed it. Temperature played a big factor for me and aero game is massive, so just trying to get out of guys’ wakes. Then top groove is dominant. So, had to fight for it. But good to come home fourth with our Dr. Pepper Toyota. Just have to keep grinding. Good points day.”

A little short of Victory Lane, but a big Sunday for the 2️⃣3️⃣ machine. @BubbaWallace | @23XIRacing pic.twitter.com/W7xVywdziD — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 8, 2023

Knowing that he has speed, he has performed well in his last three races – Bubba Wallace might actually be looking forward to races. It’s a far cry from where he was mentally at COTA earlier this year.

Bubba Wallace has rebounded in a big way since COTA

This P4 finish might be the cap on this six-race run that Bubba Wallace has had since COTA. After saying he might need to be replaced, Wallace has a better approach mentally to these races. He struggled at Richmond but remained positive. Since then, it’s been good racing.

P12 at Bristol Dirt, P9 at Martinsville, led a lot of laps at Talladega and had a shot to win the race (P28 after last lap wreck), P12 at Dover, and P4 at Kansas. Those performances have put Wallace at 18th in the standings and just six points off 16th place Daniel Suárez.

While Bubba doesn’t have high hopes for Darlington, the Track Too Tough to Tame, he shouldn’t dread it too much. He finished P27 in the May race. However, the September edition of Darlington was a P9 finish for Wallace.

Perhaps coming off of his Kansas performance, Bubba Wallace will have a better race this weekend. Or, he might fall back to his old ways and let himself get in his own way. While the last five races were major for Wallace, this next month is going to be just as pivotal.