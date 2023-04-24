Bubba Wallace Left Visibly Frustrated After Overtime Wreck During GEICO 500 at Talladega

From the start of the race on Sunday, Bubba Wallace was fast. He led laps throughout the GEICO 500 but made one block too many in double overtime. Ryan Blaney was making a move and Wallace, in hindsight, should have probably let him make it. Kyle Busch was there to steal the win.

There were some truly violent wrecks during the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The one that Bubba Wallace was in was up there with some of the worst. Wallace was able to get out of his car and he looked on disappointed as he fell to P28 on the day.

He had a Talladega victory within his hands, and it just slipped out at the last second. Bubba’s frustration was obvious after the fact.

He made an incredible move to get to the lead. @BubbaWallace's run ends short of Victory Lane. pic.twitter.com/o8wwn2fD12 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 23, 2023

This is another frustrating race for Bubba Wallace but at the same time promising one. That last lap move at Talladega isn’t always going to work and that’s just racing. He was in position and showed that he is going to continue to be a threat at these superspeedways and 1.5-mile tracks.

Sure, Wallace can dwell on this as another near miss. Or he can look at it as a sign of things to come at tracks like, say Kansas coming up soon.

Bubba Wallace Takes the Blame

One thing you can’t say about Bubba Wallace is that he is delusional. He knew what went down on that last lap and was fine with accepting it for what it was. Yes, he was frustrated, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t know the reality of what went down.

Blaney knew he didn’t do anything wrong. Bubba knew he didn’t do anything. So, there’s no point in trying to spin it like anything happened that didn’t.

“Close, close block and just sent us around. Not the 12’s fault,” Wallace said. “I honestly thought that he would leave me high and dry coming back around. … Not the 12’s fault at all.”

For Bubba Wallace and his team, it’s on to the next one. NASCAR is all about taking the bad hits and moving on as quickly as you can. Perhaps a win is just around the corner for Wallace. The only way he or anyone else can find out is to line up at the next race and try again.