Bubba Wallace Looking Forward to Las Vegas After ‘Dirty’ Race in Fontana

Well, 23XI Racing had a bit of bad luck today. But Bubba Wallace is proud of what his team did at Fontana in the Pala Casino 400. When the NASCAR Cup Series race started, dust kicked up all over the place.

This race looked like it was perfect for Bubba Wallace and his team. They were on track for a strong performance. It really looked like a top-ten finish was in their future at least. However, that Toyota Camry TRD didn’t make it the full 400 miles.

Wallace’s engine overheated with about 25 laps to go. The final stage of the race was shaking out and Bubba would have been competitive. Instead, he was back on the other side of the wall, not where he wanted to be.

“She’s dirty, but she’s in one piece. Proud of everyone’s effort @23XIRacing. Vegas, we’re coming…”

She’s dirty, but she’s in one piece. Proud of everyone’s effort @23XIRacing. Vegas, we’re coming… pic.twitter.com/usw5VgesQv — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) February 27, 2023

So, it sounds like Bubba Wallace feels confident heading to Sin City. Right now, I’m not sure how any of these drivers can feel confident after that dominant win by Kyle Busch. It appears that Rowdy is back in peak form and is ready to make up for some lost wins.

However, 23XI Racing is just looking for a complete day of racing. Neither the 23 or 45 of Tyler Reddick have made it to the end of either race to start the year.

Bubba Wallace Overheats, Tyler Reddick Gets Wrecked

The good news for Bubba Wallace is that he lasted longer than his teammate Tyler Reddick. Another week and another unfortunate ending for Reddick and the 45 team. He faced a huge pile-up wreck during a Stage 2 restart.

Just bad luck and more bad luck.

Perhaps Las Vegas is where 23XI finds a bit of luck, though. They have shown that they have fast cars this year. They just have to put it all together and avoid disaster. It can be easier said than done, but that’s the basics of what they need.

Bubba Wallace is happy with the performance but is probably dying to cross the finish line for once this season. Vegas is the next chance for that.