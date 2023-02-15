Bubba Wallace Loves Grudges, Says Austin Dillon Showed His Cards Too Soon

Nobody holds a grudge like a NASCAR driver, and Bubba Wallace is a prime example.

While he’s friendly as anyone off the track, the 23XI Racing wheelman isn’t one to take other driver’s feelings into consideration on it. However, he wasn’t happy to be on the other end of Austin Dillon’s steel horn at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

Wallace was in the middle of a strong showing, defending the second position on the track. Then, Dillon moved him with less than ten laps remaining, and Wallace went from the podium to finishing in the back of the pack.

Much has been made of it, and there’s plenty of differing opinions. On Wednesday, Wallace joined Sage Steele on SportsCenter to explain his side of the incident.

“I don’t know, I guess battle of egos,” responded Wallace, asked what happened with Dillon. “We’ll always have different opinions on what happened, but it is what it is. That’s the — that track produces that type of racing. It looks like he drove in just a little too hard there. Man, I hate that for him. But I really hate it for our team.

“All in all, you put that aside and put that behind you and move on, and focus on the real task at hand.”

After Steel asked him if Dillon reached out, Wallace responded yes, but made sure to let the Richard Childress Racing driver know their beef is far from squashed.

“He shot me a text, I shot him one back. It is what it is,” answered Wallace. “I like holding grudges, but you’ve got to pick and choose your battles, so.”

Bubba Wallace on Austin Dillon: ‘I told him he showed his cards way too early.”

Well, Austin Dillon has to wonder if moving Bubba Wallace out of the way in an exhibition race was worth it. But don’t take it personally Austin — Wallace explained he simply isn’t a fan of many people.

“Certain people, I just don’t like very many people,” added Wallace. “Austin and I, we grew up together. We’ve raced against each other since we were kids.

“He was thinking that’d be like the last move he pulled, but some people are wired different I guess. I told him he showed his cards way too early.”

Austin Dillon and Bubba Wallace may not be hanging out anytime soon, but the 23XI Racing driver did relent a little. He revealed Penske wheelman Ryan Blaney is a friend of his, so maybe he can diffuse the situation.

“I’ll go with [Ryan] Blaney. Blaney and I are good,” Wallace answered, pressed for one driver he likes. “There’s a handful of guys, I think we enjoy each other’s company.”

If it comes down to Bubba Wallace and Austin Dillon for the Daytona 500, there’ll be no love between the duo.