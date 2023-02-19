Bubba Wallace Makes Bold Statement Ahead of Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace is feeling confident heading into the running of the 2023 Daytona 500 Sunday.

Just hours before the green flag waves, Wallace took to Twitter to share a 48-second hype video. With instrumental of the popular rap song “Still D.R.E” playing behind visuals of this past week at Daytona International Speedway, Wallace informed his fans of his mindset entering the race.

“Today’s our day,” Wallace wrote.

The kickoff to the 2023 season marks Wallace’s sixth-full season in the Cup Series. Wallace, 29, is coming off his best campaign to date in 2022. He finished a career-high 19th in the points standings, taking the checkered flag in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, the second victory of his Cup Series tenure. In addition, Wallace racked up 10 top 10s.

This will be Wallace’s second season with 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan. Now a veteran of the circuit, Wallace understands that expectations are high.

Expectations Are Sky High for Bubba Wallace Going Into 2023 Season

“I don’t take that as harsh at all,” Wallace said this week, per Racer.com. “I put enough pressure on myself to fully respect that question. This is the most excited I’ve been to start a season off; the confidence is high. I’m excited.”

For Wallace, that means winning races and getting it done at the right time.

“I think that we have to win at the right time,” Wallace said. “We have to win before the playoffs. One win, five wins — whatever it is, in between that, just have to do it at the right time, and then you set yourself up for the postseason.

“As long as you can carry that momentum into the postseason, we should be OK. Let’s get one, and then we can talk about multiple.”