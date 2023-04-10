Bubba Wallace Needs a Shower After P12 Finish at Bristol Dirt Race

While he barely missed out on a top-10 finish on the dirt at Bristol, Bubba Wallace will take the P12 result and get some momentum going. He spun out really early in the race but was able to bounce back. Then, his tire strategy and things didn’t pan out how he wanted. It still gave him a good rebound to work off of.

When you get down and dirty at Bristol all kinds of things can happen. We saw Michael McDowell and others perfect the 360-degree spin on the dirt track. Bubba Wallace kept his car clean for the most part after that early mistake.

After struggling with early mistakes and not being able to rebound after, this P12 finish has to feel good. Wallace and his team looked relieved after the race. The driver just needed one more thing, a shower.

With all that dirt flying around, I’m sure everyone at Bristol Motor Speedway needed a shower after what they went through. With the Bristol Dirt race in the rearview mirror, Wallace and 23XI Racing can turn to Martinsville.

While Bubba Wallace isn’t the best short track driver, Martinsville is a track he showed improvement at last year. He could find himself with another strong finish this Sunday if that trend continues.

Bubba Wallace Turns to Martinsville

The Paperclip. Martinsville. It is one of the most historic tracks in NASCAR and a short track that has been kind to Bubba Wallace in recent history. If you had to list the two things that Wallace has traditionally struggled with, it is road courses and short tracks.

Well, Martinsville is a little different. Wallace finished P8 there last season in October. His April attempt was a P16 result. But even if we go back to his days in the 43 car, Wallace has had some success. Getting another top-10 finish at the Ridgeway, Virginia track is going to be key to getting this season back on track.

There is no hiding the fact that Bubba Wallace struggled the last few weeks. Now he has some positive momentum, it could go a long way. He won his qualifying heat and then got himself a P12 finish. There are plenty of drivers that wish their weekend went as well as Wallace’s.

It still isn’t perfect and the No. 23 team is looking for wins this year, not consolation prizes. But when you’re in a hole, you will grab whatever you can to climb out of it. If that is a P12 finish, so be it.