Well, folks, we should have seen this coming. Bubba Wallace and Noah Gragson’s paint schemes have rekindled the flames of a bitter rivalry. McDonald’s versus Wendy’s. Gragson is debuting a beautiful-looking scheme at the Daytona 500 and Wallace has his won fast food fashion.

Some folks think the new McDonald’s scheme is bland. That includes Wendy’s Chief Marketing Officer, Carl Loredo.

“We’re proud of Noah Gragson’s No. 42 ‘The BEEF’ car, and fans have been praising the paint scheme on social all week long! … We can’t say the same goes for our McBland competitors. At Wendy’s, we don’t cut corners,” Loredo said to Adam Stern of SBJ.

Now, I’m not here to comment on aesthetics. At least, I’m choosing not to at the moment. That 42 is going to have to back it up with some results. President of 23XI Racing, Steve Lauletta was quick to fire back.

“Beauty is always in the eye of the beholder so appreciate your thoughts [Carl]. I can tell you our focus [at 23XI Racing] is on results so pretty happy with our 11th place qualifying result last night…you?”

It’s a burger battle fitting of The Great American Race.

Bubba Wallace Just Missed the Second Round of Qualifying

Speaking of qualifying, Lauletta isn’t wrong. His No. 23 car with Bubba Wallace behind the wheel finished as the top Toyota in qualifying. He was one spot out from making the second round, but will be content with his performance so far.

Of course, the Duels are coming up later on Thursday night. Wallace is going to be in the first one and is set to line up sixth. He is not in the same Duel as Noah Gragson. However, he will have a chance to race against Austin Dillon after tangling with him at the Busch Light Clash.

As far as Bubba Wallace is concerned, it’s about getting in and out of the Duels in one piece. Maybe you can find some confidence out there running consecutive race laps at fast speeds. However, there isn’t much else to be gained from his perspective.

The Duels will give this burger battle another piece of information to throw at one or the other. For right now, it’s the McDonald’s car out in front of the Wendy’s No. 42. Can Gragson give his side some results to throw back at 23XI Racing?