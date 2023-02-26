Bubba Wallace Out of Pala Casino 400 After Engine Overheats Late

Bubba Wallace is going to have his hopes for a win today dashed as his Toyota Camry overheated with just about 25 laps to go. He was fast all day and threatened to compete for the lead late. However, his engine just gave up and overheated when the NASCAR driver needed it the most.

This 23XI Racing team has had some really bad luck this weekend. Tyler Reddick was taken out earlier in the race during a big restart wreck. It was a little head-scratching, but it is the cards that they were dealt.

Bubba Wallace was disappointed that his fast car overheated during such a critical point of the race.

"I don't know what kind of luck y'all brought us, but damn. Good car, though. Keep bringing it."



During the race, Bubba Wallace was able to put himself in the mix multiple times. However, his engine didn’t have 400 miles of fast, hard driving in it on Sunday. The 23XI Racing crew is going to feel cursed as they head to Las Vegas for another NASCAR weekend.

Wallace and others had unfortunate luck, but other drivers were able to take advantage of others’ misfortune.

Bubba Wallace Falls Short While Kyle Busch Makes History

So, things didn’t go well for Bubba Wallace. They went swimmingly for Kyle Busch and RCR, though. Busch was fast all day as well and best of all, he avoided disaster of his own making and that of others on the track.

By the time the final stage was winding down, it was clear that short of a late caution, this race was Kyle Busch’s and his alone. Chase Elliott gave…chase…and was unable to pull within three seconds of Rowdy as the RCR driver took the checkered flag.

This marks 19 years in a row that Kyle Busch has had a win in the Cup Series, a record. It came with the last race ever at Fontana’s two-mile configuration and was a fitting farewell to California Speedway.

As for Bubba Wallace, it is on to the next one. Las Vegas is another strong opportunity to make some noise. He really could use a top-five performance or better to get his season back on track.