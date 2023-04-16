Bubba Wallace Overcomes Pit Road Penalty For P9 Finish at Martinsville

Sometimes it comes down to keeping a positive attitude and plugging along. Bubba Wallace didn’t beat himself today and that’s a big step. During the first pit stop of the race, Wallace was speeding off of pit road and it sent him to the rear of the field. The NASCAR driver was not deterred.

Of course, with the early mistake, Bubba Wallace had to switch up his tire strategy. When the lead lap cars went on a green flag stop in Stage 2, Wallace and others stayed out. Soon, Anthony Alfredo dropped a wheel on the front stretch.

While Wallace was hoping for a top-5 finish or better, he will take this positive momentum and move forward to Talladega.

“Yeah for sure engineer and I just walked down to figure out where the lax section was and I’m 95% sure I was good, obviously I was speeding but I was like ‘There’s no way.’ Anyways, just good to stay in it mentally for myself and the team and pull that strategy there. And I called that tire sitting in the restart zone for three laps I’m like, ‘Hello! Call it, this is our chance.’ And we capitalized.

“All in all, just an okay day. We’re just missing something. This is one of my favorite tracks and we come here to run 6th to 9th every time. So we need to be better but all-in-all proud of our McDonald’s Toyota Camry group. Just have to keep on digging.”

Martinsville is a track Bubba Wallace likes. He did well enough. Now he heads to the place he earned his first-ever Cup Series win, Talladega.

Bubba Wallace Looking Forward to Upcoming Schedule

After this race, Wallace and his team are probably looking forward to next week. Superspeedways are tracks that the 23XI Racing driver likes to compete on. Even though they are tracks where drivers can get lucky, there are those that just have a knack for the big ovals.

The next three weeks, Dega, Dover, and Kansas, are major for this team. Those are three tracks that they can win. Kansas is a track that Bubba Wallace won last year in the 45 during the playoffs. He will definitely have his eyes on another checkered flag this year.

This looked like a race that Bubba’s teammate Tyler Reddick could have won at one point. However, as the race progressed, Wallace and his car just had more long-run speed and managed to not fall back.

Bubba Wallace comes away with a P9 finish and Reddick P22. Next week they will both be looking to grab a win at one of the sport’s greatest venues.