Bubba Wallace posts hilarious video after rain postpones race at Dover Motor Speedway

You can tell when Bubba Wallace is in a good mood on race weekends, he’s usually posting a meme or video on Twitter. The NASCAR driver has admittedly had issues with confidence this season, but he seems to have changed his attitude for the better. Even the rain in Dover won’t get him down this week!

While Bubba Wallace hasn’t had the best results at Dover, he seems to be looking forward to racing. Until he does get a chance to race on Monday, he’s going to get these jokes off on social media, though.

There are few people that are as funny out of context as Beetlejuice. While he used to be a Howard Stern regular, his image and videos have been used for a ton of memes at this point. The latest is the “just hangin’ around” video. It’s all over TikTok.

Anyway, you just have to watch it for yourself.

Drivers are probably feeling a little bit antsy today. When you expect to race 400 miles on Sunday and then it doesn’t happen, I imagine it is hard to get yourself back to normal. All of that adrenaline and competitiveness and then you have to hold onto it for an entire extra day.

Bubba Wallace is doing what he can to stay calm and confident. No need in getting worked up about rain delays and things you can’t prevent. So, he’ll try to lineup on Monday and earn a solid finish.

Bubba Wallace, Cup Series will have slick track on Monday

One thing about this rain, it is going to make Dover Motor Speedway a green track. No rubber, no grip, just the slick concrete of the Monster Mile. Practice was strange on Saturday. Then qualifying was canceled. So, who knows who has a fast car and who doesn’t?

Bubba Wallace will have to deal with the same slick track as everyone else. He managed to keep his car from spinning like others in practice. Austin Dillon, Daniel Suárez, and Erik Jones all went around for a ride during the short practice session. Dillon is the only one who suffered damage to his car.

So, Wallace had a strong showing in practice compared to those cars. The one thing that we did learn from Saturday is that it helps to start out front whenever possible. Ryan Truex got out front and didn’t look back the entire race on his way to a win. The 23 will have to start back on Row 14 in P28.

If Bubba Wallace manages to avoid trouble in the first half of the race, he might have a chance to make something of his Dover experience on Monday. It is not going to be easy, but those high banks of the Monster Mile do provide drivers with opportunity they can’t get at other tracks.