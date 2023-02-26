Bubba Wallace Posts Pre-Race Hype Video Featuring Jurassic Park, Black Sabbath

NASCAR got Auto Club Speedway ready and the Cup Series is going to race this afternoon. Bubba Wallace got hype before the race. Someone over on his team put together an epic hype video ahead of the Pala Casino 400. Wallace hopes to have a good finish to start the year off on a strong foot.

This is a track where Bubba Wallace can find some success. He likes these longer tracks where you can go a bit faster. However, he will look great in his purple Leidos No. 23 Toyota Camry.

Bubba’s hype video had a little bit of everything in it and it seems that the driver is prepared to get the job done today. We’ll see if he can avoid disaster on the rough track in Fontana.

This week has apparently been pretty fun for Bubba Wallace. He likes to get out when he can with some of his fellow drivers and have a good time. Apparently, either during or after the drivers arrived in Fontana, Wallace had to do a little tech lesson.

It’s a good thing that Ryan Blaney has friends like Bubba to make sure he knows that his phone has Face ID. That’s beside the point. These drivers are ready to get going after watching nothing but rain and snow come down on Saturday.

Bubba Wallace Needs a Strong Start

The Daytona 500 was pretty much a disappointment for everyone not named Ricky Stenhouse Jr. However, the NASCAR season marches on. A lot of folks think this is the first “real” race of the season. The 500 can be a beast of its own, especially in recent years with all of the last lap wrecks.

So, Bubba Wallace is prepared to start the season off strong. He really needs a big year to shut down the haters and get to the point in his career that he wants to be. Wallace and his team owner Denny Hamlin see no reason why 23XI shouldn’t have two cars in the playoffs for 2023.

In this race last season, Wallace finished P34 after crashing out of the race. Kyle Larson would go on to win it as Wallace waited from the sidelines. It was a race that saw six drivers fall out early due to damage.

This year is a fresh start and the No. 23 is looking to have a big year in 2023.