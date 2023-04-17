Bubba Wallace Proud of P9 Effort, ‘Hungry’ For More With Talladega on the Horizon

After suffering a pit road speeding penalty, Bubba Wallace fought hard to a P9 finish at Martinsville, and he’s excited about the future. About a month ago, Wallace was in a slump and was calling himself out for the poor effort. “Rookie mistakes” in back-to-back weeks had him feeling like he wasn’t capable.

After fighting hard at Richmond and performing well at Bristol Dirt (P12) and Martinsville (P9) his outlook has changed. He had opportunities to finish higher, but he made the most of what he had.

Wallace and his team made a good strategy call and it paid off.

“Caught a massive break there,” Wallace said to NASCAR.com. “Proud of our team for trying something there running long. Seeing a tire laying in the restart zone for three laps and I’m like ‘This is our break I don’t know where the leader is but this is our break.’ And we ended up getting it. So just way to stay mentally in it for our team and rebound to a top 10. I’m still puzzled on how I sped there in the second stage but all-in-all mistakes happen and we rebounded and didn’t count ourselves out and ended up with a top-10.”

Given how some of his other races have gone this season, this is a big step in the right direction. A change of attitude is all you need sometimes to give yourself a different perspective and switch things up. Right now, it is paying off for Bubba Wallace.

Bubba Wallace Ready For Schedule Ahead

Of course, this momentum could go a long way. Talladega is this week. Wallace is from Alabama and earned his first-ever Cup Series win at Dega in the October race of 2021. He will have his eyes on a GEICO 500 win this week.

He also knows that Kansas is just a couple of weeks out from Talladega. Lots of points can be earned and of course, wins.

“We’re firing on all cylinders,” Wllace said of his 23XI team. “Maybe misfiring here and there. I’ve tried to step up and be a leader these last three weeks. Finishing races not crashing out after lap five. But we got a massive hole to climb out of and there’s no better group that I’d rather do it with. So we’re hungry, we’re ready and we’ve got Talladega coming up, Kansas is coming up, lot of good tracks coming up for us. So just have to keep our heads down and keep digging.”

.@BubbaWallace rebounded to a top-10 finish after a speeding penalty in Stage 2. pic.twitter.com/ikFz7LDsRb — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 17, 2023

That hunger will go a long way to helping Bubba Wallace succeed in the next few weeks. This is the time that he has to take advantage of. He will have other chances during the season, but it feels like this is his best shot at going on a big run.

23XI Racing already has one driver locked into the playoffs. They want two. Bubba will get a good shot at punching his ticket this Sunday.