Bubba Wallace Reacts to His Tennessee Volunteers Beating Duke in NCAA Tournament

There are two things that Bubba Wallace loves — NASCAR and the Tennessee Volunteers. After that win over Duke, he’s more than happy. Just like the rest of Rocky Top, Wallace was hoping that his team had enough to make it to the Sweet 16 over the Blue Devils. They had just enough.

This game really got away from Duke toward the end as the Vols won 65-52. Tennessee kept the Blue Devils from scoring much and it was to the delight of every Vols fan out there watching. That includes Bubba Wallace.

When the final horn sounded and Olivier Nkamhoua put the cap on things with a borderline violent dunk, Bubba just had one thing to say.

No matter what time of the year it is, Bubba Wallace is cheering for the Tennessee Volunteers. He has a true fandom and that means the ups and the downs. It isn’t a bad time to be a Vols fan right now with a Sweet Sixteen berth and some hope in the football program again.

When it comes to the tournament, it’s a lot like superspeedway racing. Survive and advance. You can’t win the whole thing, tournament or race, if you aren’t in it at the very end. So, maybe Bubba is going to feel a little bit inspired going into Sunday’s race.

Bubba Wallace Hopes to Avoid Disaster at Atlanta

With the new update to Atlanta Motor Speedway, we are seeing superspeedway-style racing. Honestly, it produced one of the best races of the year in 2022. There are still things to figure out, but Bubba Wallace is going to have a good chance to win on Sunday in the Ambetter Health 400.

Superspeedways are kind of Bubba’s thing. If it hadn’t been for a bad pit stop, and a catastrophic last-lap wreck at the finish line, Wallace comes away with a top-10 finish or better. So, why can’t he recreate that this year?

His Tennessee Volunteers went out and got the job done in the NCAA Tournament. They’re headed to the Sweet 16. Bubba Wallace will hope that he is in shouting distance of the lead by the time Sunday’s race winds down and gets to the final laps.

The Craftsman Truck Series produced an exciting finish. Let’s see what Bubba and the Cup Series can give us. The basketball court isn’t the only place that March is Mad.